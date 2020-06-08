Margaret "Peggy" Bachtell Payne, age 92, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Marion, Va.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her gentle way will be missed; but her example and spirit of giving, service and devotion to others will be carried on and remembered forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Goodwin Payne, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Betty Schwartz and husband, Steve of Marion, Va., Barbi Fitz and husband, Bob of Glen Allen, Va., and Peggy Lee Payne of Lexington, Va.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Francis Marion Manor for their care and for allowing Peggy to continue nursing; and special thanks also to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, Va. with Pastor Rick Hudock officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, General Fund, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
To share memories of Peggy, please visit www.seaverbrown.com.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her gentle way will be missed; but her example and spirit of giving, service and devotion to others will be carried on and remembered forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Goodwin Payne, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Betty Schwartz and husband, Steve of Marion, Va., Barbi Fitz and husband, Bob of Glen Allen, Va., and Peggy Lee Payne of Lexington, Va.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Francis Marion Manor for their care and for allowing Peggy to continue nursing; and special thanks also to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, Va. with Pastor Rick Hudock officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, General Fund, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
To share memories of Peggy, please visit www.seaverbrown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.