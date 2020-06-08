Margaret Bachtell "Peggy" Payne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peggy" Bachtell Payne, age 92, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Marion, Va.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her gentle way will be missed; but her example and spirit of giving, service and devotion to others will be carried on and remembered forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Goodwin Payne, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Betty Schwartz and husband, Steve of Marion, Va., Barbi Fitz and husband, Bob of Glen Allen, Va., and Peggy Lee Payne of Lexington, Va.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Francis Marion Manor for their care and for allowing Peggy to continue nursing; and special thanks also to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, Va. with Pastor Rick Hudock officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, General Fund, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
To share memories of Peggy, please visit www.seaverbrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354-3131
(276) 783-7107
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved