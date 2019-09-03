|
|
Margaret Naomi Johnson, age 93, of Portland Mills, died in Austell, Georgia, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
following a brief illness. She was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Irvona, daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve (Silvas) Wright. She married Frederick Martin Johnson, Sr. in 1945. He preceded her in death in 2006. She resided in Portland Mills for the majority of her life.
She is survived by the following family members: Debbie (Terry) Franke of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Richard Johnson of Morrisdale, David (Denise) Johnson of Ridgway and Nancy Johnson of Cottage, New York; eight grandchildren, Caly (Chris) McAllister, Ethan (Amanda) Johnson, Casey Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Michael Johnson, Katrina (Franke) Tincher and Melinda Franke; and three great grandchildren, Emerson, Malen, and Jehryn McAllister. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Frederick Martin Johnson, Jr.
Funeral and Committal Services for Margaret N. Johnson will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Lake City Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 4, 2019