|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Shinafelt passed away on April14, 2020. She was 94 year old.
Born in Kane on Oct. 13, 1925, Peggy was co-owner of The Garden and Gift Shop and
later employed by Hamlin Bank and Trust Co. She moved to Palm Harbor, Fl. in 1996 to be
closer to her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Shinafelt.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Clara Jane Shinafelt of Clearwater, Florida; nephews,
David Shinafelt of Hudson, Florida, Terry Shinafelt of Gainesville, Georgia; and nieces Margaret
Langes of Palm Harbor, Florida, Susan Tyndall of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jill Charbonneau of
Holiday, Florida, and their familys.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 18, 2020