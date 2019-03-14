Marguerite V. Fannin, 75, of 406 Ulster Avenue, Ridgway, died Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness.

She was born Nov. 28, 1943, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Norman and Elsie (Lillyquist) Feldbauer. She married Joseph M. Fannin on Feb. 13, 1965, he preceded her in death. She resided in Ridgway all of her married life and was a former St. Marys resident. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and making crafts. She had been employed by Sheetz for several years.

She is survived by one daughter, Melissa A. (Steven) Stark of Ridgway; one son, Martin J. (Julie) Fannin of Ridgway; two grandsons: Mason J. Stark of Ridgway and Mitchell S. Stark of Ridgway; one brother, Timothy (Elaine) Feldbauer of St. Marys; three sisters: Norma (Tom) Lutz of Florida; Mary (William) Wolff of Shawmut; and Christine (Regis) Schatz of Emporium; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral Services for Marguerite V. Fannin will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.

Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to The Ridgway Fire Dept. or to The Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary