Marianne M. (Marion) Drathman, age 85, formerly of 88 Lincoln Street, Ridgway, died early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
She was born October 19, 1934, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Maurice F. and Mary H. (Keilocker) MacDonald.
She married Joseph F. Drathman on October 5, 1957, he preceded her in death on October 4, 1987. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Church Choir and a church organist, and the American Legion. She enjoyed her family, baking bread, playing the piano, and playing Bridge. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Leo High School and a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She had been employed by Elk County General Hospital for 20 years and she had also worked at Anne Forbes Nursery School.
She is survived by the following children: Joseph W. Drathman of Pittsburgh, Annie E. Schield (Don) of Ridgway, Sara E. (Brian) Gresco of Ridgway, and Martha (John) Toncich of Ridgway; 14 grandchildren: Laura (Nick), Katherine (Mitch), Ellen, Jack (Katie), Henry, Julia, Joseph, Maggie, Charlie, Alex, Madeline, Paul, Michael, and Theodore; four great-grandchildren: Noah, Oliver, Sophia, and Eleanor; two sisters: Margie Robinson of St. Marys and Anne Kennedy of Ridgway; two brothers: Edward MacDonald of St. Marys and James MacDonald of Ridgway; two sisters-in-law: Dolly MacDonald and Beverly MacDonald both of Ridgway; one brother-in-law Bill Krizan of Pittsburgh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Helen Powell, Grace Gregory, and Ruth Krizan; and four brothers: Neil, Joseph, William, and John MacDonald.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Marianne Drathman will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo School or to the Ridgway Public Library. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 16, 2020