Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Marilee A. (Wilson) Chiesa


1952 - 2020
Marilee A. (Wilson) Chiesa Obituary
Marilee A. Chiesa, 67, of 501 Mercer St., Ridgway, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born Sept. 18, 1952, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Milton E. and Mary Helen (Haser) Wilson. She married Timothy J. Chiesa on July 3, 1971, he survives.
She resided in Ridgway most of her life and was Catholic by faith. She was a 1970 graduate of Ridgway High School. Marilee enjoyed gardening and being with family. She had been employed by Cliffe's Pharmacy and by the Montmorenci School as a teacher's aide.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Chiesa, of Ridgway; one daughter, Missy A. Hinton, of Ridgway; and three grandchildren, Kiersten A. Hinton, Aaron T. Hinton and Jonathan T. Hinton, all of Ridgway.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life for Marilee A. Chiesa will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Community Nurses, Inc. Hospice Program, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 20, 2020
