Marilys Lynn (Greiner) Johnson


1936 - 2019
Marilys Lynn Johnson, age 82, died on October 1, 2019, at York Hospital where she had been admitted a week earlier to treat a severe stroke.  Marilys was born on October 2, 1936, in Ridgway to Frederick and Virginia Greiner. In 1958 she graduated from Thiel College with a degree in elementary education and taught kindergarten, special education, and mentally gifted students in several elementary schools in Bucks County until retiring in 1996. Marilys was a life-long learner taking many additional courses beyond the Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education that she earned in 1965 from Trenton State Teacher's College.
Her curious nature and love for people everywhere inspired her traveling throughout United States with her family and later the world with her husband Alan. Marilys also enjoyed reading and gardening. She was deeply involved in Christian Education and Social Ministry at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Feasterville, her church home for 40 years and later at Solomon's Lutheran Church in Chambersburg where she had been attending since moving to the area in 2004 and where, in 2017, she wrote a history booklet celebrating the 250th anniversary of the church.
Marilys is survived by Alan, her husband of 60 years, and their three children David, Kurt, and Brent, their wives, Gail, MaryBeth, and Jennifer; their seven granddaughters, Sarah, Emily, Rachel, Hannah, Katie, Averey, and Taylor; and her brother, Fred Greiner and his wife Nancy.
A memorial service was held at Solomon's Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 19. The family has requested donations in her honor be made to Solomon's Lutheran Church (4856 Wayne Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202) or PET Carlisle, Inc. (Personal Energy Transportation - 6 Mill St. Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065).
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 22, 2019
