|
|
Mark K. Stolburg, age 61, of 315 1/2 South St., Ridgway, died peacefully at his residence surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
He was born April 20, 1958, in Ridgway, son of Nina (Frederico) Stolburg and the late Stanley Stolburg. He resided in Ridgway most of his life.
He was a 1976 graduate of Elk County Christian High School and attended Indiana University. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Men's Cursillo #204. In addition, he was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ridgway Moose Lodge. Mark loved the outdoors, including boating, fishing, snowmobiling and traveling. Family, friends and his pets were important to him. He had been employed as a lumber grader, he was the owner of Ridgway News and then Thom McCann Shoes of Ridgway, and the Flaming Embers Restaurant in St. Marys.
He is survived by his mother, Nina R. Stolburg, sisters, Mary Ann Stolburg of Ridgway, Jennifer (John) Challingsworth of St. Marys, and Shelly Kocjancic of St. Marys; his companion, Kathleen Moran of Ridgway; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Stolburg; one sister Lisabeth Mitchell; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Alice Frederico; his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Flora Stolburg; and a brother-in-law, Kasey Kocjancic.
A Celebration of Life for Mark K. Stolburg will be held at St. Leo Catholic Church on Friday Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Ross Miceli, Pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo Catholic Church, Community Nurses Hospice Program or to the Elk County Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 6, 2020