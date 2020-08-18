1/1
Marlene Reed
1939 - 2020
Marlene Reed, 81, of 114 Grant Street, Ridgway, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at UPMC Altoona following a brief illness.
She was born on June 7, 1939, in DuBois, a daughter of the late Orlo and Evelyn Penman Bailey.
On May 10, 1958 in Reynoldsville, she married the late William Reed, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2009.
Marlene has been a resident of Ridgway for many years. She was a kind and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She could often be found sitting on her porch laughing and talking with her family.
She is survived by one daughter; Kim Gier and her husband Jeff of Kansas, two sons; Marc Reed and his wife Judie of Ridgway and Kevin Reed of Ridgway, 11 grandchildren; Kristopher, Karrie, Cody, Russ, Angela, Brandon, B.J., Brian, Michelle, Lindsey, Justice, and by 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother; Harvey Reed and his wife Sandy.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nichole.
Funeral services for Marlene Reed are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contribution may be made to Central Pa Autism Society, 507 Spruce Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or https://www.autismspeaks.org/provider/central-pa-autism-society
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St. Ridgway, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com

Published in Ridgway Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
