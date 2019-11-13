|
Mary A. Addeo, age 95, formerly of 1020 North Broad St., Ridgway, died early Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
She was born September 8, 1924, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Elenora (Caliguri) Ferraro. She married Louis Addeo on March 3, 1942, he preceded her in death on October 28, 2009.
She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Ridgway Senior Center, St. Marys Senior Center, Johnsonburg Senior Center and the Red Hat Society.
She loved to travel, especially with her grandchildren. Her family always came first. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Mary) Addeo of Ridgway, Frank (Beverly) Addeo of Ridgway; five grandchildren, Deborah Breier, Mark (Ann) Addeo, Lori (Scott) Harkleroad, William Addeo, David (Tracey Sorg) Addeo; 11 great-grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Merritt, Jeremy and Andrew Breier, Seth, Leo, and Nolan Addeo, Joseph, Tyler and Vincent Harkleroad, Icienna and Zarina Addeol; one great great-grandson, Thomas Merritt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Bernadine Addeo, three sisters, Josephine Corrado, Elizabeth Ferraro and Rose Boderocco; and three brothers, Tom, John, and Frank Ferrar.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary A. Addeo will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 14, 2019