Mary Elizabeth Surber, 73, of 35 Fremont Street, Ridgway, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1947, in Howell County, Missouri, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Roberts Hayes.
On Feb. 4, 1978, in Elko, Nevada, she married the late Darrell Surber, who preceded her in death on May 15, 1982.
Mary Elizabeth was a dedicated and compassionate nurse, and she dearly loved the patients she cared for over the years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. She was fond of her beloved dog, Sandy.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Roedell of New Jersey; and by a special granddaughter, Jessica Bennett. She is also survived by a brother, Jim Hayes of Idaho.
Funeral Services for Mary Elizabeth Surber are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
