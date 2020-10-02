1/1
Mary Elizabeth Surber
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Surber, 73, of 35 Fremont Street, Ridgway, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1947, in Howell County, Missouri, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Roberts Hayes.
On Feb. 4, 1978, in Elko, Nevada, she married the late Darrell Surber, who preceded her in death on May 15, 1982.
Mary Elizabeth was a dedicated and compassionate nurse, and she dearly loved the patients she cared for over the years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening.  She was fond of her beloved dog, Sandy.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Roedell of New Jersey; and by a special granddaughter, Jessica Bennett. She is also survived by a brother, Jim Hayes of Idaho.
Funeral Services for Mary Elizabeth Surber are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Krise Funeral Home, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services
130 Center St
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-0055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved