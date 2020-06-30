Mary Ellen Freyer, 60, of Verona, Va. Died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont Center, Charlottesville, Va. Following a brief Illness.



Mary was born October 19, 1959 in Ridgway, the daughter of George A. and E. Maxine (Heitzenrater) Freyer. On December 13th, 1986 she married Gary G. Depto at the Oak Chapel in Singers Glen, VA.



She was a graduate of Johnsonburg Area Hight School, Class of 1977. She was a member of the Wilcox Volunteer Fired Dept and a EMT for many years.



Mary was employed at Sheetz of Staunton, VA as a customer care server. She enjoyed working with others and making people laugh. Mary was one of the kindest persons who wore her heart on her sleeve. She was very caring and extremely funny. Mary knew no stranger, every time she walked into a room, she would bring laughter and joy.



Mary truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, snacking (Oreos and shakes), spending time with the dynamic duo (Happy and Star her pups), crafting, camping, watching criminal minds and cartoons on tv, and of course her Baby Girl Sarah and her spouse Jeremey.



Mary is survived by her daughter Sarah R (Depto) and her spouse Jeremy Brown: three siblings Doretta Freyer of Wilcox, Pa. Richard Freyer of Emporium, Pa. Karen McMillen and her husband Robert of St. Mary's, PA.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.



She was proceeded in death by her parents George and Maxine and late husband Gary G. Depto.



We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Mary at Twin Lakes in Wilcox, Pa. on July 18th, 2020 at the upper campground pavilion at 10am.



The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to a charity of donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store