Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2591
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Johnsonburg, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fabiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Fabiano


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen Fabiano Obituary
Mary Helen Fabiano, 53, of Elk Avenue, Johnsonburg, died August 29, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor.  A daughter of the late John and Patricia (Mendat) Fabiano, she was born on May 15, 1966 in St. Marys.
Mary Helen is survived by two children, Ashley (Luke) Stutsman of Johnsonburg and Ian Fabiano of Johnsonburg; four grandchildren, Sophia, Blaze, Madalyn and Amber; a brother, Don (Joan) Fabiano of Ridgway; and a sister, Cindy (Bill) Chiesa of Johnsonburg.
Living all her life in Johnsonburg, she was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and worked 15 years at Accu-Grind of Johnsonburg.
Mary Helen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a Penn State fan and always sporting blue and white, and if not Penn State then she was seen with her Roman Reigns WWE apparel. Her favorite holiday was Halloween which you could always find a trace of Halloween in her home no matter what month of the year it was.
There will be no visitation.
The family will be receiving family and friends at the church, on Thursday, from 9 to 10 a.m.  They invite you to join them in wearing your Penn State best, blue and white, or any WWE apparel at her mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Johnsonburg with Father David Wilson.
The family suggests memorials to the Johnsonburg Community Trust and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now