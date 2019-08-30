|
|
Mary Helen Fabiano, 53, of Elk Avenue, Johnsonburg, died August 29, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor. A daughter of the late John and Patricia (Mendat) Fabiano, she was born on May 15, 1966 in St. Marys.
Mary Helen is survived by two children, Ashley (Luke) Stutsman of Johnsonburg and Ian Fabiano of Johnsonburg; four grandchildren, Sophia, Blaze, Madalyn and Amber; a brother, Don (Joan) Fabiano of Ridgway; and a sister, Cindy (Bill) Chiesa of Johnsonburg.
Living all her life in Johnsonburg, she was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and worked 15 years at Accu-Grind of Johnsonburg.
Mary Helen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a Penn State fan and always sporting blue and white, and if not Penn State then she was seen with her Roman Reigns WWE apparel. Her favorite holiday was Halloween which you could always find a trace of Halloween in her home no matter what month of the year it was.
There will be no visitation.
The family will be receiving family and friends at the church, on Thursday, from 9 to 10 a.m. They invite you to join them in wearing your Penn State best, blue and white, or any WWE apparel at her mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Johnsonburg with Father David Wilson.
The family suggests memorials to the Johnsonburg Community Trust and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 31, 2019