Mary J. "Jackie" Blauser, 86, of 439 Allenhurst Avenue, Ridgway, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born August 1, 1933, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Chester and Marguerite Butler Garity.
On October 28, 1950, she married John J. Blauser, who preceded her in death on October 3, 2015.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Ridgway and a member of St. Leo's Church. She retired from Metaldyne after many years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed having family gatherings. One of her favorite past times was traveling around Pennsylvania going to covered bridge festivals. Always enjoying being at her home, she loved sitting on her back deck and watching the ducks float by.
She is survived by two daughters; Judy Lunder and Kathy Celinski and her husband Robert, both of Ridgway; a sister, Cecilia Miller of Ridgway; nine grandchildren; Jeanette Burholt, Heather Mastic, Craig Clark, Jamie Lunder, Krista VanAlstine, Keith Joe VanOrsdale, Amanda McClain, Ryan Hanes and Nicole Klaoher; and by 14 great-grandchildren, Jessica, Cody, Jewel, Alexa, Tyler, Isabella, Alayna, Olivia, Leah, Colby, Kara, Miah, Hunter, Jocelyn. She is also survived by a son-in-law, Bill Garbarino of Florida, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter; Arlene Garbarino.
A public gathering and Memorial Service is being scheduled at the Krise Funeral Home and will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be in Oakmont Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Leo's Church or to the Ridgway Fire Department.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St, Ridgway, Pa is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 10, 2020