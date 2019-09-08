|
Mary M. Bodistow Kepner, 64, of 326 West Lockhart St., Sayre, died the night of September 6, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.
Mary was born on February 10, 1955 in St. Marys, daughter of Anthony and Mary Euken Bodistow.
She married Gary Kepner and he predeceased her in August of 2017. She resided in Sayre since 1973 and was formerly of Wilcox.
Mary graduated from Johnsonburg High School 1973 and from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1976. She had been a member of Church of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre. Mary was employed by Robert Packer Hospital in Sayer for over 20 years.
Survived by:
Mary is survived by one son, Michael Proctor and his wife Christina of Canonsburg; and one daughter, Sara, Mrs. Lars Johannesen of Alexandria, Virginia; along with two grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Carl Bodistow of Wilcox and a step-mother, Beula Kestler of St. Marys. She is predeceased by her parents and husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary M. Bodistow Kepner will be conducted at St. Anne, Church in Wilcox on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Officiating will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Rasselas.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, PA Wednesday from 6 - 8 p.m.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Wilcox Fire Dep't., 84 Lawrence St., Wilcox, PA 15870.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 9, 2019