Mary Ruth Malin, 94, of Indiana, died October 26, 2020 at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home in Indiana, PA.Mary was born May 30, 1926 in Ridgway, PA, the daughter of the late Arthur P. F. and Ruth Oknefski Anderson. She married Thomas L. Malin of Ridgway on March 10,1957 who proceeded her in death.She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she served on the altar guild, sang in the choir and attended bible study. She especially enjoyed playing cards and doing needle point until twenty years ago she became legally blind. She then discovered the Talking Books program for the blind through Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh. Listening to her favorite authors and their stories being read provided her with hours of enjoyment the rest of her life.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sisters, Mrs. Herbert Brittain (Barbara) of South Harpswell, ME and Mrs. Louis Torta (Elma) of Indiana, PA.Mary is survived by her son, David L. Malin (Linda), her daughter, Ruth M. Milner (Ron), of Indiana. two grandchildren, Heidi Malin (John Buckshaw) of Indiana, PA, Shaun Malin (Tammi) of Greenville, SC, two step grandchildren, Robert Rankin (Tina) of Pittsburgh, PA and Amy Silveri (Nathan) of Greensburg, PA and two great granddaughters, Charlise and Claire Malin of Greenville, SC. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille Malin (102) of Ridgway, PA and two nephews, William Malin also of Ridgway and Scott Britain of Kennebunk, MEDue to the Covid-19 virus, a private viewing and service will be held for the family at Zion Lutheran Church,100 South Sixth Street, Indiana, PA. As per CDC and the state department of health guidelines, please wear a mask while in the Church.Arrangements are under the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road, Indiana, PA.In lieu of Flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 100 South Sixth Street, Indiana, Pa 15701.