Michael J. Collins
1943 - 2020
Michael J. Collins, 77, of 170 Irishtown Road, Kersey, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 8, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk.
He was born March 25, 1943, in St. Marys, son of the late Thomas and Rosella Grunthaner Collins. Michael was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School. He was a retired employee of Carbide/Graphite, retiring after over 33 years of service.
On June 27, 1964, in East Gary, Indiana, Michael married Mary Ann Kent, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Laura Karsten of St. Marys and Diane Atchison and her husband Terry of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sons, Michael J. Collins, Jr. and Shawn P. Collins and his wife Paula, both of Kersey; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Lion of St. Marys and Mary Patricia McGee of Erie; and by a brother, Patrick Collins and his wife Sue Ann of Ridgway.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas "Timmy" Collins, Jr., in childhood.
Michael was a member of the St. Boniface Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany for three years. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Ridgway Rifle Club, the Dagus Mines American Legion, and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiatig. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Kersey.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Ridgway Rifle Club, c/o Bob Billick, 16118 Bootjack Road, Ridgway, PA 15853, for gun education and youth shooting activities.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
