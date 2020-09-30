1/
Michael J. Harris
1982 - 2020
Michael J. Harris, Jr, 37 of Wilmington, NC formally from Johnsonburg, PA passed away on August 20, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born October 18th, 1982 in St. Mary, PA he was the son of Michael J Harris, Sr of Johnsonburg, PA and Elnora Peterson (Bob) of Wilmington, NC
He is survived by this sister Nicole Eggert (Peter) and his nephew Ethan of Wilmington, NC; a brother Tony Harris of Clarion, PA.  His Aunt Audrey (Mike) Valentine of St. Mary's, PA; his Uncles Jeff, Chris, Charles Keyser all of Ridgway, PA. His Aunt Linda (Bill) of Wilmington, NC and his Uncle Bill Harris of Johnsonburg, PA, plus numerous cousins.
 
Mikey was preceded in death both his grandmothers, Amy Keyser and Ruth Bowley; his Uncle Tim Keyser and his beloved dog; Abby.
 
Burial will be held at Lake City Cemetery; Lake City, PA.

Published in Ridgway Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
