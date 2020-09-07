Miriam Ruth Byers, 61, of Karns City, passed away Saturday morning September 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Ruth was born in Ridgway, Elk County, on April 22, 1959. She was the daughter of the late Clayton and Shirley Richards Amacher.
She was a 1977 graduate of Ridgway High School and in her earlier years had worked at Ames Department Store in St. Marys. Ruth was a homemaker, enjoyed decorating for the holidays, and had a love for animals, music, and drawing. She was of the protestant faith.
She is survived by her husband, Daryle Byers; a daughter, Ashley (Curt File) of Bruin; two step-daughters, Jolee Range and her husband, Townsend, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Elizabeth R. Pilkay and her husband, Todd, of Powell, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Summer; four step grandchildren, Rebecca, Benjamin, Andrea, and Gavin; two brothers, Richard Amacher of Ridgway and David Amacher of Sharpsville; two sisters, Beverly Amacher of Ridgway and Marsha Gaffey and her husband, Doug, of Kersey; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Amacher.
Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, from Noon – 2 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Barger, longtime family friend and pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 Rt. 85, Kittanning, PA 16021 or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.