1/1
Miriam Ruth Byers
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Ruth Byers, 61, of Karns City, passed away Saturday morning September 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Ruth was born in Ridgway, Elk County, on April 22, 1959. She was the daughter of the late Clayton and Shirley Richards Amacher.
She was a 1977 graduate of Ridgway High School and in her earlier years had worked at Ames Department Store in St. Marys. Ruth was a homemaker, enjoyed decorating for the holidays, and had a love for animals, music, and drawing. She was of the protestant faith.
She is survived by her husband, Daryle Byers; a daughter, Ashley (Curt File) of Bruin; two step-daughters, Jolee Range and her husband, Townsend, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Elizabeth R. Pilkay and her husband, Todd, of Powell, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Summer; four step grandchildren, Rebecca, Benjamin, Andrea, and Gavin; two brothers, Richard Amacher of Ridgway and David Amacher of Sharpsville; two sisters, Beverly Amacher of Ridgway and Marsha Gaffey and her husband, Doug, of Kersey; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Amacher.
Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, from Noon – 2 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Barger, longtime family friend and pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 Rt. 85, Kittanning, PA 16021 or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hile Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved