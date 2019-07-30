|
|
Nathan A. Christy, age 35, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Beloved husband of Marguerite (Castle); loving father of Sebastien, Lilian, Nicole, Christina and the late Samuel Christ; beloved son of Martha (Michael) Shefler and the
late Donald Christy; beloved son-in-law of Bruce and Jo Ann Castle; loving brother of Megan Adkins and Lynn Christy (Shawn) Dougherty; cherished brother-in-law of Mallory Castle; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends,
Nathan was a loving husband, father and son who enjoyed hunting, fishing and his 1965 Mustang.
Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at William Slater II Funeral Services, 1650 Greentreet Road, Scott Township, 15220.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. A burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Foster Love Project, 2865 Espy Ave., Pittsburgh, 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on July 31, 2019