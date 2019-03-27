Nicholas Patrick Antonuccio Jr., 70 of Main Street in Brockway, died on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on Nov. 4, 1948, in Ridgway, he was the son of the late Nicholas P. and Edna Dilley Antonuccio Sr. He was married to Linda Carobine Antonuccio, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 20, 2000.

Retired, Nick had been employed by Arc Metals in Ridgway in Steel Construction. He was a member of Holy Cross Church in Brandy Camp. Nick also was a member of the Orient Club, V.F.W. Club and the S.O.I. Club.

He loved NASCAR Racing, playing cards especially poker and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also enjoyed playing fantasy football.

Nick is survived by two daughters: Lori Antonuccio and Angelina Antonuccio both of Brockway; four sons: Nick (Dana) Antonuccio III of Bellefonte; Joe Antonuccio of Leesburg, Florida; Dom Antonuccio and Sam (Kelly) Antonuccio both of Brockway; one sister, Roseann of DuBois; three brothers: Anthony Antonuccio of Ridgway; John Antonuccio of Elbon; and Dave Antonuccio also of DuBois. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Joey, Brittany, Mara, Hunter, Dylan, Nicky, Amanda, and Nathaniel, as well as five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Madge Antonuccio; a brother, Rick; several infant brothers; and two grandsons, Andrew and Bradon.

Following Nick's wishes, all services will be private at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Force.

Memorial donations may be made to any of the Brockway area church's that participate in the Meals on Wheels program.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com. Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary