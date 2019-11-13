|
Nick "Henry B." Horning, 74, died on Veterans Day November 11, 2019, at Nelson's Golden Years Personal Care Home in Dubois.
Nick was born in Ridgway on March 14, 1945, to Bertha and Henry Horning. He graduated in 1963 from Ridgway Area High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged after having served from 1963 to 1969, with 16 months in Guantanamo Bay Cuba. His time as a Navy Corpsman inspired him to pursue his life's work in medicine. He went on to Graduate from the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1971. From there, he Graduated from Hamot Hospital School of Anesthesia, Class of 1974. Nick worked at the Ridgway Hospital for 23 years until its closing and completed his career at the Clarion Hospital. He was a gifted and compassionate anesthetist who touched thousands of lives. Admired by his co-workers, he will especially be remembered for his sense of humor and practical jokes.
When Nick was not working, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Through the years, he remained a fan of the "Mighty Elkers" following both the football and wrestling team. He was also an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. Nick spent many weekends content at home happy to mow his grass and watch some college football. Nick was a supportive father who dedicated much time to providing for his daughters and assuring they were well-cared for. Most of all, though, he was a loving and doting "Poppy" who was adored by all of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Gloria of 47 years of marriage, three dear daughters, and several cherished grandchildren. Amy, Joel, Ed & Kate Parker of Catonsville, Maryland. Jenn, Greg, Liam & Lydia Foran of Portland, Oregon. Emily, Tim, Maddie, & Mason Dyne of Ridgway. Granddaughter Leah, Pat, Aubrey & Levi Donahue of Ridgway. Nick is survived by his sister Brenda (Rob) Kent, and nephews Michael and Chris of Jacksonville, New York.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Lori.
A Celebration of Life for Nick Horning will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers please make donations, if desired, to either Nelson's Golden Year's Personal Care Home P.O. Box 446 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Rd. Dubois, PA 15801 or Community Nurse's Adult Day Services 625 Maurus Street, St. Marys PA 15857.
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 14, 2019