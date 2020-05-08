Nina Ann Carvino, of Germantown, TN passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 after living a long and happy life.
She was born in Clearfield, PA on October 18, 1924 to parents Sam and Mary (Versage) Ettaro. She attended Clearfield High School. Nina was united in marriage to John Carvino of Ridgway, PA in 1946 and they were happily married for 50 years.
Nina was a supervisor for 20 years at Quality Components Corporation in St. Marys, PA.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Carvino, granddaughter, Cindy Gradowski (Joel), beloved great grandchildren, Ethan and Addison Gradowski all of Germantown, sister-in-law, Lucille Malin of Ridgway, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout Pennsylvania, New York and Florida. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, infant son John, brothers Anthony Ettaro, Frank Ettaro, John Ettaro, and sisters Frances Henry, Angeline Guy and Lilian Guy.
Nina was a longtime member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Ridgway, PA and she joined the congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church when she moved to Germantown, TN with her family in 2016. Nina had a great love of music, and especially loved hearing her husband John's big band. She also enjoyed sewing, decorating and gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great grandchildren, who she loved living with for the past three and a half years. Her radiant smile and positivity will be remembered by everyone who met her.
A memorial mass for immediate family with streaming online will be held on Saturday, May 9 at 2:00pm at OLPH Catholic Church. Burial in Ridgway, PA will follow at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Heart Institute because of her great appreciation for the care that her own son and great grandson received there. Her memorial link is at https://www.givetochildrens.org/NinaCarvinoHeartInstitute
The service will be live streamed via https://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/ for all of those who cannot attend. Please note service time is Central Standard Time.
Published in Ridgway Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.