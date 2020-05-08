Nina Ann Carvino
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Ann Carvino, of Germantown, TN passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 after living a long and happy life.
She was born in Clearfield, PA on October 18, 1924 to parents Sam and Mary (Versage) Ettaro. She attended Clearfield High School. Nina was united in marriage to John Carvino of Ridgway, PA in 1946 and they were happily married for 50 years.
Nina was a supervisor for 20 years at Quality Components Corporation in St. Marys, PA.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Carvino, granddaughter, Cindy Gradowski (Joel), beloved great grandchildren, Ethan and Addison Gradowski all of Germantown, sister-in-law, Lucille Malin of Ridgway, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout Pennsylvania, New York and Florida. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, infant son John, brothers Anthony Ettaro, Frank Ettaro, John Ettaro, and sisters Frances Henry, Angeline Guy and Lilian Guy.
Nina was a longtime member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Ridgway, PA and she joined the congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church when she moved to Germantown, TN with her family in 2016. Nina had a great love of music, and especially loved hearing her husband John's big band. She also enjoyed sewing, decorating and gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great grandchildren, who she loved living with for the past three and a half years. Her radiant smile and positivity will be remembered by everyone who met her.
A memorial mass for immediate family with streaming online will be held on Saturday, May 9 at 2:00pm at OLPH Catholic Church. Burial in Ridgway, PA will follow at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Heart Institute because of her great appreciation for the care that her own son and great grandson received there. Her memorial link is at https://www.givetochildrens.org/NinaCarvinoHeartInstitute
The service will be live streamed via https://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/ for all of those who cannot attend. Please note service time is Central Standard Time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Memorial Mass
2:00 PM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to Chris, Cindy, Joel, Ethan and Addison. Nana was one of the most kindest and dearest people I was privileged to know. She always had a loving and caring word for those who were fortunate to have known her. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
John Tramack
Family
May 9, 2020
have great memories of Niña and John. They were my sisters godparents and he played the saxophone in the band with my dad, Rudy Caggiano. She is the last surviving member of the original 4 aces group. Such a pretty woman. My love and condolences to Christine and family. Judy (Caggiano) Carr
Judy Carr
Friend
May 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to her family - Nina was like a second mother and a good friend , she will be missed
Linda Donahue
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved