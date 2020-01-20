Home

Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Nora J. Zambanini


1930 - 2020
Nora J. Zambanini Obituary
Nora J. Zambanini, 89, of 403 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway, died Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born March 16, 1930, in Dagus Mines, daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Anderson) Harvey. She married Arthur J. Zambanini on June 23, 1951, who survives.
She resided in Ridgway most of her life and was a graduate of Ridgway High School Class of 1950. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Church Women's Group for 26 years where she was past president of the group, and was on the Funeral Lunch Committee. She enjoyed spending the winter in Florida for 19 years. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was part owner of Art's Market for 21 years and she also worked at Lauder's Shoe Store.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur J. Zambanini of Ridgway; two sons, Richard L. (Loretta) Zambanini of Ridgway, and John M. (Maria) Zambanini of Berryville, Virginia; one daughter, Lisa M. (Joseph) Viglione of Endicott, New York; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Betty E. (Charles) Penn of Manassas, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a great grandson, Logan Zambanini; a brother, Donald Harvey; and two sisters, Agnes M. Meyers and Ruth C. Davido.
A Celebration of the Life of Nora J. Zambanini will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 Cook Ave., Ridgway, PA 15853. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 21, 2020
