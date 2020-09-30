Patricia A. Kline, 77 of Kersey, PA, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at the DuBois Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born May 31, 1943 in North Tonawanda, NY. Patricia is preceded in death by her father Robert E. Austin Sr., stepmother Pauline M. Austin, brother Robert E. Austin Jr., brother Gary L. Austin, and husband Gary S. Kline. Patricia served in many roles, including a devoted mother, loving grandmother, homemaker, and caretaker. She enjoyed life-long relationships with many from her church family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed writing letters to her family and friends, and always looked forward to the next family gathering or holiday celebration. Patricia is survived by her two sons, Theodore S. Kline and Gary L. Kline; three daughters, Missy A. Gradl, Barbara L. Yaworski, and Alice L. Kline; and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kathy Mader and brothers Ken Austin and William Austin. Friends will be received from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1 at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, PA. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor David Nagele officiating. The family will have a private burial at the Brandy Camp Cemetery. Although flowers will be accepted, memorial donations to the Brockway Church of God or the Elk County Humane Society are preferred. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.