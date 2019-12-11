|
Paul F. Washburn, 86, of 206 German Settlement Road, Ridgway, died Monday morning, December 9, 2019, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
He was born June 19, 1933, in Goshen, son of the late William E. and Ada L. (Shovestul) Washburn.
He married Dora E. English on August 23, 1952, she survives. He resided in Ridgway for many years and was a member of the Ridgway Church of Christ, the Ridgway Masonic Lodge for 50 plus years and the Punxsy Region Antique Car Club of America.
He worked at Court Service for 19 years, the Ridgway Borough for 23 years and was self-employed at Washburn's Garage in German Settlement. Paul enjoyed antique cars, flea markets, and Ridgway history.
He is survived by his wife Dora E. Washburn of Ridgway, and by the following children, William A. (Denise) Washburn of Ridgway, JoAnn (Charles) Grazioli of Kersey, Mark D. (JoAnn) Washburn of Ridgway, and David P. (Carrie) Washburn of Ridgway; nine grandchildren, John, Duane, Nicole, Jacob, Shane, Bill, Neve, Phoebe, and Theodora; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, John Owens of Morrisdale; one sister, Royetta Goss of Hyde; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Marshall, Earl, and Joe Washburn; three sisters, Anna Mae Short, Dorothy Dollinger; and a sister Ethel Washburn in infancy.
A Memorial Service for Paul F. Washburn will be held at The New Hope in Christ Church on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Ed Burkett, Pastor of The New Hope in Christ Church.
Burial will be at Brandy Camp Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Service, the Elk County Historical Society, or to the donor's choice.
Published in Ridgway Record on Dec. 12, 2019