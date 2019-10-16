|
|
Paul H. Mitcheltree, 84, of Emporium, died on the morning of Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.
He was born July 7, 1935 in Emporium, a son of the late Alfred and Veronica Orsie Mitcheltree.
Paul was a retired truck driver working many years for various companies in the area. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Emporium. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He was a member of several bands.
Surviving are three brothers, Ted (Judy) Mitcheltree, of Erie; John Mitcheltree, of Florida; and Denny (Marilyn) Mitcheltree, of Ridgway; a sister-in-law, Kay Mitcheltree, of Ridgway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alan and William Mitcheltree; and two sisters, Shirley Wiggins and Pat Larkin.
There will be no visitation. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Newton Cemetery, Emporium.
Online Condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 17, 2019