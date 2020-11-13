Paul W. "Red" Taylor, age 96, formerly of Elk Avenue, Johnsonburg, PA, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA. A son of the late Claire "Buckshot" and Nora (Keller) Taylor, he was born on May 18, 1924 in Johnsonburg. He was married to Marjorie (Jenks) Engwall from 1965 until her death in 1999.
Paul is survived by: three step-daughters, Carol Engwall of Frostproof, FL, Phyllis (James) Grandinetti of Southlake, TX and Susan (Marvin) Reinke of Avon Park, FL; three grandchildren, James (Diane) Grandinetti, Jr., Robert Grandinetti and Donna (Dan) Ecclestone; and four great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents and his wife, Paul was predeceased by: a son, Paul William Taylor, Jr. in infancy and a sister, Dorothy Roach.
Paul graduated from Johnsonburg High School and worked forty years at the Johnsonburg Paper Mill. He served in the US Army from 1943-'45 as a gunner and radioman, fighting in some of the most famous battles of WWII as a member of Company C, 168th Infantry, 34th (Red Bull) Division. He fought in North Africa in 1943 and the Italian campaign in 1944. Being wounded twice, he received the Purple Heart Medal including one Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, WWII Victory Medal and the European- African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He was a member of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church, Central Hose Company, Rolfe Beagle Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Paul lived all his life in Johnsonburg until his later years when he enjoyed his winters in Frostproof, FL.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place in the McKean Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorials to the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice
and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.