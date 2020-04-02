Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy J (Durnell) Baird


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy J (Durnell) Baird Obituary
Peggy J. Baird, age 78, of 88 Mapleview Dr., Ridgway, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born, October 31, 1941, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Sherman and Rose (George) Durnell.
She married Gary G. Baird on July 26, 1969, he preceded her in death on May 2, 2018. She resided in Ridgway for most of her life. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School and a member of the Ridgway Church of Christ. She had been employed by Walmart for 30 years.
She is survived by three sons: Earl J. Baird of North Carolina, Jeffrey L. (Susan) Baird of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Jamie R. Baird of Ridgway; seven grandchildren: Emmie, Colton, Noah, Sarah, Garret, Myah, and Benjamin; five great-grandchildren; three sisters: Jean Gier of Ridgway, Eileen Wolfe of New York, and Ena Westgren of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Blair Kitchen and a sister Dorothea Durnell.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -