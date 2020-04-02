|
|
Peggy J. Baird, age 78, of 88 Mapleview Dr., Ridgway, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born, October 31, 1941, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Sherman and Rose (George) Durnell.
She married Gary G. Baird on July 26, 1969, he preceded her in death on May 2, 2018. She resided in Ridgway for most of her life. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School and a member of the Ridgway Church of Christ. She had been employed by Walmart for 30 years.
She is survived by three sons: Earl J. Baird of North Carolina, Jeffrey L. (Susan) Baird of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Jamie R. Baird of Ridgway; seven grandchildren: Emmie, Colton, Noah, Sarah, Garret, Myah, and Benjamin; five great-grandchildren; three sisters: Jean Gier of Ridgway, Eileen Wolfe of New York, and Ena Westgren of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Blair Kitchen and a sister Dorothea Durnell.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 3, 2020