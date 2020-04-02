|
Ralph L. (Les) Cowan, Jr., age 85, of 312 Alvin St., Ridgway, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Ridgmont Assisted Living in Ridgway.
He was born April 28, 1934, in Monongahela, son of the late Ralph L. and Grace (Richardson) Cowan, Sr. He married Gaye E. Rush on March 21, 1959, she preceded him in death on February 6, 2016.
He resided in Ridgway most of his life and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, past member of the American Legion, Ridgway Country Club, NRA, and a 32nd Degree Mason. Les enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, cinch club, watching Penn State football, and being with family. He was a graduate of Monongahela High School and Penn State University. He had been employed by Penntech Paper for 40 years. He served in the Army as Captain of an Artillery Unit at Ft. Bragg during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He is survived by the following children: Tim (Nina) Cowan of Ridgway, Leslie Retzer of Ridgway, and Mike (Kerrie) Cowan of Ridgway; eight grandchildren: Kirsten (Matt) Galsick, Kyle Retzer, Kaleb (Katie) Retzer, Jordan (Jake) Leithner, Dustin Cowan, Max Cowan, Madeline Cowan, and Jack Cowan; one great-grandson Henry Leithner; one brother James (Lisa) Cowan of Julian; a sister-in-law Dorothy Cowan of Monongahela; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded death by a brother Ronald Cowan and a brother and sister-in-law Ken and Wanda Rush, Jr.
A private graveside committal service for Ralph L. (Les) Cowan, Jr. will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be Rev. Roger A. Peterson, Pastor of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 3, 2020