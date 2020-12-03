1/1
Ray E. Barnett
1946 - 2020
Ray E. Barnett, age 74, of 89 George Rd., Ridgway, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence following
a lengthy illness. He was born August 3, 1946, in Hallton, PA, son of the late Preston and Avanell (Gearhart) Barnett. He married Myra J. Miller on March 30, 1968, she survives. He resided in Ridgway for many years and was a former Portland Mills resident. He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ray enjoyed his Harley, his classic muscle cars, eagles, and country music, but especially he loved his grandchildren. He had been the owner/mechanic of Barnett's Auto Service for over 25 years. He had also worked at Court Service for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife, Myra J. Barnett of Ridgway; 3 children: Dawna R. (Scott) Schneider of Ridgway, Darren S. (Jacalyn) Barnett of Warren, PA, and Kevin M. (Rebecca) Barnett of Wellsville, PA; 6 grandchildren: Jesse Schneider of Erie, Hollie Schneider of Lewisburg, PA, Alex Barnett of Warren, PA, Madison, Mason, and Allison Barnett of Wellsville, PA; 3 brothers: Robert Barnett of Johnsonburg, Stanley (Gail) Barnett of Johnsonburg, and Reid Barnett of Ridgway; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister and brother-in-law Ruth Ann (Bill) Washkow and 2 sisters-in-law Peggy Barnett and Louise Barnett.

A Celebration of Life for Ray E. Barnett will be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Officiating will be Rev. Susan Fox, Pastor of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Wardvale Cemetery in Johnsonburg. Visitation will be at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
