Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Rebecca (Anderson) Gaede


1976 - 2019
Rebecca (Anderson) Gaede Obituary
Rebecca Anderson Gaede, age 43, of Hamden, Connecticut, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Hamden, Connecticut. She was born March 31, 1976, in Ridgway, daughter of Richard and Ruth (Butterfuss) Anderson, who survive. She was married to Richard H. Gaede and he survives. Rebecca was a very sweet, sensitive girl who was loved by all who knew her. Her parents felt blessed for having her. She will be forever missed.
Besides Rebecca's parents and husband, she is survived by one sister, Renee (Anderson) Healy of Milford, Connecticut; a brother Steven Anderson of Pollocksville, North Carolina; and her maternal grandfather, Richard G. Butterfuss of Ridgway. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Edward and Amelia (Piccirillo) Anderson and her maternal grandmother JoAnne Kaye (Luchs) Butterfuss.
A Graveside Prayer Service for family and friends will be held at St. Leo Cemetery on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m..
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 17, 2019
