Rebecca L. "Becky" Tomaski, 47, Austin, PA and formerly of Johnsonburg, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of Dennis Lechien of Rasselas and Sharon Disque of Johnsonburg, she was born on December 2, 1972 in Ridgway, PA.
Along with her parents, Becky is survived by: her husband, Wayne Tomaski of Austin, PA; a son, Travis Cherry of Johnsonburg; a step-son, Tyler Tomaski of Johnsonburg; three siblings, Daniel Lechien of Johnsonburg, Jesse Lechien of Wilcox and Carrie "Gert" Cherry of Johnsonburg; and her grandmother, Maxine Lechien of Wilcox.
Becky was predeceased by: her paternal grandfather, Clyde Lechien and her maternal grandparents, Richard "Tich" and Shirley Disque.
Becky was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School and the ICM School of Business, receiving an Associate Degree in Fashion Merchandising. She was the owner of Beck's Bar and Beck's Pizza for nearly twenty years. She was a member of the Johnsonburg American Legion Auxiliary, Piedmonte Club, Johnsonburg Elks, Austin-Costello Sportsmen's Club and the Austin VFW. She enjoyed bowling, volleyball, the outdoors and outdoor activities. Raised in Wilcox and living most of her life in Johnsonburg, Becky has been a resident of Austin, PA for the past five years.
There will be no visitation.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Autism Research Institute-(www.autism.org
) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.