Richard C Skellen
1967 - 2020
Richard C. Skellen, age 53, of 423 E. Main St., Ridgway, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence following an illness of 1 1/2 years. He was born March 17, 1967, in Albion, NY, son of Earle and Bonnie (Larnder) Skellen. He resided in Ridgway for many years and was formerly of Cleveland, OH. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was a ham radio operator, past Treasurer of ECCOTA, and past President of the Teacher's Union. He was a graduate of Ridgway Area High School Class of 1985. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Art Education from Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Institute of Art, a combined curriculum. He received his Master's in Art Education from Edinboro University. Richard Skellen was a much loved and respected teacher. He was employed by the Ridgway Area School District as an Art and Technology teacher for 12 years.

He is survived by his mother Bonnie J. Skellen of Ridgway, 1 brother Robert E. (Julie) Skellen of Ridgway, 1 niece Neeva L. Skellen of Ridgway, his significant other Joslyn Woodbury of Ridgway, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life for Richard C. Skellen will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at www.thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.

Published in Ridgway Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
