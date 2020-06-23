Richard H. "Rich" Jacobs, 90, of 504 High Street, Johnsonburg, died Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at Penn Higlands-Elk, St. Marys, PA following a lengthy illness.
He was born on March 31, 1930 in Johnsonburg, a son of the late Harold and Katherine Steger Jacobs. He married Patricia L. "Pat" Swedenjelm on September 4, 1954 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. She died July 1, 2012.
Rich lived most of his life in Johnsonburg, having lived in Miami, FL for several years. He was a 1947 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church where he had been a Lector for many years and part of the Cursillo Movement and the Johnsonburg Senior Center. He had been active with the Johnsonburg Rotary Club for many years. He was a past president of the Holy Rosary School PTO and was a past Vice President of the ECCHS PTCO. He loved spending time with his family, especially camping with his wife and kids and grandchildren, and playing cards with his friends at the Senior Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking.
Mr. Jacobs was a Korean Era Army Vet serving as a Private First Class overseas with Co E, 112th Infantry Regt., 28th Infantry Division.
Mr. Jacobs was a longtime Insurance agent for the Prudential Life Insurance Co. and retired in 1990 after 20 years of service. He had also worked for PennTech Papers in Johnsonburg for 7 years, Sun Life Insurance Co. in Florida for 9 years and Pan American Airlines in Miami, FL for several years.
Rich is survived by two sons, Richard J. Jacobs and his wife Lori and Tom Jacobs and his wife Kelle all of Johnsonburg, 4 grandchildren; Steve Jacobs, Jeff Jacobs, Kara Jacobs and Krista Jacobs and 3 great-grandchildren; Madison and Wyatt Duttry and Aislin Jacobs and a step-granddaughter Rebecca Williams and 2 step-great-grandchildren; Joey and Austin Vacvarella. He is also survived by a brother, William "Bill" Jacobs of Ridgway.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by granddaughters Cathy Duttry, and Niki and Tera Jacobs in infancy and a brother, Earl Jacobs.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard H. Jacobs will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10 AM with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor presiding. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.