Robert E. Leslie, age 89, of 612 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgway, died Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Boston, Massachusetts, son of the late James N. and Mary (Woodward) Leslie. He married Dorothy Keesler on November 14, 1957, she survives.

He resided in Ridgway since 1960 and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and The Ridgway Fire Department-Montmorenci. Bob played the bagpipes and was a member of the Grove City Pipe Band. He graduated from High School in Rutland, VT, attended Paul Smith College and graduated from The University of Maine.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a Peacetime Veteran. He was a Pipe Major in the U.S. Army Pipe Band in Indiantown Gap. He had been employed by Texas Gulf Sulphur for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy K. Leslie of Ridgway; one daughter Beth A. Leslie of Harrisburg; one son, Richard Keesler of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ann MacDonald; and three brothers, John, James, and Francis Leslie.

Funeral and Committal Services for Robert E. Leslie will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Dept. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 8, 2019