Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J Ewing


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J Ewing Obituary
Robert J. Ewing, age 80, of 120 West Condot Rd., St. Marys, died early Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, at Highland View Healthcare following a lengthy illness.
He was born January 17, 1939, in Kellettville, son of the late George H. and Kathryn (Ewing) Shepard.
He resided in Williamson, New York for many years before moving to St. Marys. He was Protestant by faith.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Peacetime Veteran. He had been employed by Xerox Corp. for 27 years.
He is survived by one son, Robert J. Ewing, Jr. of St. Marys; one sister, Mary Ann Abplanalp of Austin, Texas; a nephew, Andrew J. (Amanda) Abplanalp of Ridgway; and a niece, Karen (John) Marburger of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Ewing Ilconich; his step-father, Andrew "Eb" Ilconich; his father, George H. Shepherd; a daughter, June Marie Ewing in infancy; a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Alfred Gausman; and a brother-in-law, Leon (Rocky) Abplanalp.
Funeral and Committal Services for Robert J. Ewing will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -