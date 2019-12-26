|
Robert J. "Meatball" Spangler, 83, of Kersey, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois following a short illness.
He was born on March 16, 1936, in Wilcox, a son of the late John and Bernice Mosier Spangler.
On September 28, 1957 in St. Marys Church, he married the love of his life and his best friend, Dorothy Uljon Spangler. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2014.
He is survived by two daughters; Kim Spangler-Himes and her husband Charles of Johnstown and Laurie Ann Rogers and her husband Keith of Kersey, and by two grandsons; Zachary Rogers of Kersey and Joshua Rogers of Alaska.
Bob was a lifelong resident of the area and graduate of Kersey High School, class of 1954. He was a member of St. Boniface Church, where he also served as a Eucharistic Minister, on Parish Council, and sang with the choir for more than 50 years. A veteran of the Army, Bob served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
After many years as an electrician, he retired from Stackpole Carbon Company, and then worked at Keystone Carbon Company. He then drove for ATA for more than 10 years. He was a member of the Kersey Legion and Firemen's, as well as the Fox Township Senior Center. He was also involved with the Fox Township Planning Commission.
In his free time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and baking. He was an avid wine maker, and spending time with his dog beloved dog, Daisy. He often went to camp as well and enjoyed yard work there and at home.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a half sister; Louise DeFrain.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert J. Spangler will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Fr. Ross Miceli, officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the Fox Township Burial Detail.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Angel Eyes Farm Rescue/Sanctuary, 848 Route 989, Freedom, PA 15042 or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Dec. 27, 2019