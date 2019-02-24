Robert L. Carson, 66, of 75 Mapleview Drive, Ridgway, died Monday evening, February 18, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a lengthy illness.

He was born December 20, 1952, in Ridgway, son of Arveta M. (Holmberg) Carson and the late Todd L. Carson. He married Cynthia L. Drago on April 20, 1974, she preceded him in death.

He resided in Ridgway all of his life and was a member of the Ridgway Church of Christ and The American Legion. He was a 1971 graduate of the Ridgway High School. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He had been employed by the Ridgway Borough for over 30 years.

He is survived by his children: Bobbi Jo Collins of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Christopher T. (Samantha) Carson of Ridgway; Diana M. (Mark) Rhoads of Fryburg; and Robert T. (Kayla) Carson of Edinboro; five grandchildren: Evan, Sophia, Dawson, Kaiya, and Dominic; brothers and sisters: Richard (Olivia) Carson of Caddo, Oklahoma; Marilyn (Harold) Fiscus of Ridgway, Sharon (George) Umphlett of Laughlintown; John (Donna) Carson of Ridgway; and Cindy (David) Blades of Seaford, Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and wife.

A Memorial Service for Robert L. Carson will be held at The New Hope in Christ Church on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Edward Burkett, Pastor of The New Hope in Christ Church. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.