Robert N. "Bob" Davidson, age 62, of 296 Flickerwood Road, Kane, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 15, 1957, in Kane, son of the late Howard L. and Peggy L. (Bradybaugh) Davidson. He married his soulmate, Pamela M. Ecklund, on Sept. 21, 2001, she survives.
He resided in the Kane area all of his life.
Bob loved his classics and spent many days with the radio blasting, tinkering in his garage and working on his vehicles. He took special pride in his 1957 Chevy Belair. He enjoyed working around the house and relaxing with his wife and dog. The three often enjoyed long Sunday drives and stopping for ice cream. He was a graduate of Kane Area High School Class of 1975. He had been employed as a truck driver and mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela M. Davidson of Kane; three sisters, Deb (David) Tarnaski of Kane, Sonya Davidson of Kane, and Roseanne (Tim) Patterson of Bradford; one brother, Fred Davidson of Kane; 3 stepchildren, Jessica (Ray) Hamilton of Wilcox, Colby Smith of Portland Mills, and Andy (Ashley) Smith of Mt. Jewett; three granddaughters, Alexis, Chloe and Mackenzie; his loyal dog companion, Charlotte; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Robin Byers, and a granddaughter, Ronnie Smith.
A Memorial Service for Robert N. "Bob" Davidson will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 6 p.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Erik Hart, pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at Lake City Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or to any children's charity.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 10, 2020