Roberta Lou "Bobbie" Galluzzi, age 86, a long time Shawmut Road Brockport resident, most currently a resident at Il Villaggio Independent living in Brockway, died on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born on February 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Alfreta L. Starr Markelonis. Bobbie was a 1951 graduate of the Brockway High School. On April 7, 1956 she was married to Louis P. Galluzzi and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2014.
Retired, Bobbie had been employed as a Packer at Brockway Glass for 40 years. She was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway and was a member of the Rosary Society. She also was a member of the William Dixon Marine Corps Ladies Auxiliary where she had served a past officer, the Clearfield Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary and Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing volunteer work at the St. Vincent DePaul Store and working the Bingo night at Holy Cross Church in Brandy Camp. Bobbie also enjoyed collecting cookbooks, tea cups and saucers, traveling and genealogy.
She is survived by a son, L. Paul (Cindy) Galluzzi III of Brockport; a sister, Jean Alberta Lindemuth of Brockway; four grandchildren, Nicole (Doug) Galluzzi Young, Lance Potash, Cole (Beth Pistilli) Gibson and Lane Gibson; six great grandchildren, Avery and Annabella Young, Levi and Andrew Potash, Caine and Chase Brubaker. In addition to her mother and her husband, she is also preceded in death by a brother Paul Richard Starr.
Calling hours will be on Monday, January 13 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Chapel at St. Tobias Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 14, 2020