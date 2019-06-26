Services Thompson Funeral Home 136 Center Street Ridgway , PA 15853 (814) 772-3622 Resources More Obituaries for Roger Hasselman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roger Mark Hasselman

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Roger Mark Hasselman, 85, of 355 Evergreen Drive, Ridgway, died at Christ the King Manor on June 25, 2019 following an amazing life.

He was born August 4, 1933 in St. Marys, the oldest son of the late Edward J and Fidelis 'Dell' Sherry Hasselman

On January 24, 1959 he married the late Mary Barbara Auman in the St Marys Church. She preceded him in death on November 23, 1968. Roger married Patricia (Pat) Lee Barry on May 29, 1971 at the St Leo's Church.

Roger was a 1951 graduate of the St. Marys Central Catholic High School and 1956 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He lived in California for a short time, studying at UCLA and working in the aerospace industry.

Roger was drafted into the US Army and stationed at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama testing rockets. The program was the birth place of the American space program. He returned to Elk County and was employed at the International Powder Metallurgy Co, Inc, IPM.

In 1972, he joined Frank Cartwright, Chester Viola and Norman Bankovich as a partner at Alpha Sintered Metals Inc. The business survived flood and fire.

He was President of the company until his retirement in 2004. Roger was a hardworking, respected and successful business man. A quiet, humble man, he prided himself in his work, using his talent to design powder metal parts for the automotive and lawn and garden industries.

He was the last private owner of Alpha Sintered Metals, Inc. Alpha's unique Gain Share program was a driver to make the company a great success. He steered the company through good times and bad for 32 years. He received the Distinguished Service to Powder Metallurgy award from the Metal Powder Industries Federation.

Roger sat on the boards of the Ridgway Hospital, People Savings Bank, the Center for Powder Metal Technology, Elcam, and the Ridgway Industrial Development Corporation. Roger was a member of St. Leo Church, the Elks and the Knights of Columbus.

In his retirement, he enjoyed hunting and collecting small, foreign convertible sports cars, always red. He could often be found on or under a tractor or his hands dirty from gardening. He loved watching John Wayne movies and reading the Wall Street Journal.

Besides his wife, Pat, he is survived by 5 children, Timothy Hasselman (Nicole Huggler) of Emporium, Jane Bryndel (Wayne) of Ridgway, Sara Nagel (Donald) of Bellefonte, Michael Hasselman of Chesterfield, VA and Molly Gnan (Scott) of Penfield; nine grandchildren, Mary, Anastasia, Timothy, Edward, Ava, Sofia, Sierra, Roger, Julia; four great grandchildren, Lillian, Madeline, Alexander and Delilah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and his only brother Edward L Hasselman.

A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life for Roger will be at the St. Leo Catholic Church, 111 Depot St, Ridgway, PA, on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am with Fr. Justin Pino, Pastor and Fr. Brian E. Vossler, Concelebrants. Burial will follow in the St. Leo Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Thompson Funeral Home, 136 Center St, Ridgway, PA on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-8 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Leo Church or Christ the King Manor. Published in Ridgway Record on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries