Sandra J. Lewis
Sandra J. Lewis, age 74, of 381 R.C. Metals Rd., Ridgway, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019, at her residence following an illness of the past nine months. She was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Renovo, daughter of the late James and Twila (Scrimshaw) Welsh, Sr. She married Richard C. Lewis on Aug. 31, 1963, he preceded her in death in 2006. She resided in Ridgway for 65 years and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, was a Religious Education teacher for 45 years, and a volunteer for Make A Wish and The . She was the owner of R.C. Metals.
She is survived by the following children: Lori Lewis of Ridgway, Connie Coleson-Popson of DuBois, Lisa (Richard) Smith of Portland Mills, Donald (Chay) Lewis of Portland Mills, John Lewis of Ridgway; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Todd Lewis, and one brother James Welsh, Jr.
A Memorial Mass for Sandra J. Lewis will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery. Friends will be received at the St. Leo Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Make A Wish or to The .
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 6, 2019