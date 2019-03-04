Home

Scott W. Pierce


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott W. Pierce Obituary
Scott W. Pierce, 64, of 3509 Montmorenci Road, Ridgway, died Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy illness.
He was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Ridgway, son of the late Earl E. and Elaine C. (Peterson) Pierce, Sr. He married Marlene Johnson on July 6, 1985, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway all his life and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, and a Trustee of the church. His activities include past President of the Ridgway School Board, YMCA Board member, Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity, Boy Scout Troop 93, Little League Coach, and the Ridgway High School Ski Club.
He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, camping, hiking, hunting, golfing, building, remodeling and making maple syrup. He loved his family.
He was a 1972 graduate of Ridgway High School and was a Penn State University graduate in Civil Engineering. He was most recently employed by Abbott Furnace Company for over 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Johnson-Pierce of Ridgway; two sons: Wade (Michele) Pierce of Ridgway; and Adam Pierce and his significant other, Kellie Jo Young, of Ridgway; a brother, Earl E. Pierce, Jr. and his wife, Linda C. Travers, of Alfred, New York; a sister, Lynne E. Pierce and her husband, Jim Tillery, of York Springs; a brother, Peter H. Pierce of Shoeneck; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded death by his parents.
Funeral and Committal Services for Scott W. Pierce will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Roger A. Peterson, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church or to the donor's choice.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 5, 2019
