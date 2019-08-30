|
|
Shirley A. Caldwell, 84, of 234 Mill Street, Johnsonburg, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday evening, August 29, 2019.
She was born March 25, 1935 in Johnsonburg, daughter of the late Frank and Joan Feronti Dagustine.
She married her husband of 64 years, Hudnell Caldwell, Jr., on April 23, 1955 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg and he survives.
She lived in Johnsonburg all her life.
She graduated from Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1953.
She was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother and took a very active role in her children's activities throughout their youth. Some of these include secretary for the Johnsonburg Knothole Association for 18 years and helping to establish Johnsonburg's first girl's softball league. She took part in the formation of the Johnsonburg Youth Center. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for nine years and also served as fundraising chairman for the Ram Wrestling Booster Club. As a member of Holy Rosary Church, she took an active role the youth's faith formation as a CCD teacher.
She was active in the broader community as well through positions such as Board of Trustees of the Elk County Regional Medical Center, including their long range planning committee and hospital auxiliary. She held a board position with the Elk unit of the , chaired the door-to-door drive for over a decade, earning her the 's Volunteer of the Year award twice, and served on the board of the Johnsonburg Community Trust. Within all her volunteer work, Shirley's real passion was her involvement with the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Pennsylvania for more than 50 years. As a club member she participated in local, county and state activities and held offices at all levels. In 1995 she was one of six club members (one form each district) to receive "Woman of Achievement" at the Federation's 100th year celebration in Harrisburg, and later went on to be awarded Pennsylvania State Volunteer of the Year.
While she will be greatly missed, she fought the good fight, finished the race and is confidently moving on as a child of God.
In addition to her husband, Hudnell "Hud" Caldwell, Jr. at home, she is survived by three children, Lori, Mrs. Paul Ingraham of Cleveland, Tennessee, Hud Caldwell, III and his wife Denise of Scottdale, and Troy Caldwell and his wife Kerrianne of Pleasanton, California; 10 grandchildren, Zachary Ingraham, Jordan Ingraham and his wife Alisha and Eric Ingraham, Sara, Mrs. Michael Kaczynski, Samantha, Mrs. Luke Dvorchak, Bethany Caldwell and Hud Caldwell, IV and Taylor Caldwell, Nicholas Caldwell and Grace Caldwell; a great-grandson, Wesley Kaczynski; a brother, Dominic Dagustine and his wife, Mary Jane, of Emporium; and two sisters, Rita Blint of Johnsonburg and Joan Martin of Ridgway.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley A. Caldwell will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 31, 2019