Stanford L. Bauer, age 73, of 614 North Broad St., Ridgway, died early Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a lengthy illness.
He was born February 28, 1947, in Ridgway, son of the late Stephen F. and Cecilia M. (Dippold) Bauer, Jr. He married Georgianne E. Brendel on April 29, 1972, she survives. He resided in Ridgway all of his life and was a member of the Awakening Alliance Church. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served in the Army Reserves, Fourth of the Eighth Artillery in St. Marys. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School. He had been employed by Stackpole Carbon, Ridgway Color, and then by Motion Control for 25 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, fishing, watching Nascar, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Georgianne E. Bauer of Ridgway, the following children: Ann (John) Weis of North Carolina, Andrew (Erin) Lenze of Oil City, Karen Lenze of Ridgway, Amy (Burton) Snyder of St. Marys, and Theresa Wolf of Ridgway; eight grandchildren: John, Tyler, Zach, Josh, Annie, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Lauren; three great-grandchildren: Andrew, Allen, and Ashton; two brothers: Joseph (Tina) Lorenzo of St. Marys and William (Wanda) Lorenzo of Ridgway; one sister Faith Ann (Walter) Kline of Niagara Falls, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Juanita Black.
A Memorial Service for Stanford L. Bauer will be held at the Awakening Alliance Church in Ridgway on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Military Honor's accorded by the Ridgway-Johnsonburg Burial Detail. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Flaherty, Pastor of the Awakening Alliance Church. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.