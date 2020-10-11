Stephana C. "Steffie" Franco, 92, of 6478 Ridgway-Johnsonburg Road, Johnsonburg, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on Saturday, October 10, 2020, following a short illness.
She was born on April 5, 1928, in Dubois, a daughter of the late Stephen and Marie LaFarro.
On October 31, 1950, in Holy Rosary Church, she married Batiste "Kack" Franco, who proceeded her in death July 13, 2014. They'll be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary together in Heaven.
Steffie was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg and graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Church, where she volunteered with the funeral luncheon committee. Over the years, she was member at the Johnsonburg Senior Center and was a volunteer with the Meals and Wheels program. Steffie will be fondly remembered as the operator of Franco's Restaurant and for the beautiful bouquets she made at the Lyn-Clare Flower Shop. As well as enjoying time with her family, she loved to cook and bake. Playing cards with her family was one of her favorite past times. She also loved working outside in her garden and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by two daughters; Fran Miller and her husband Tate of Ridgway, and Debbie Addeo and her husband Francis of Johnsonburg, three sons; Bob Franco and his wife Diane, Donald Franco and his wife Ann, and Larry Franco and his wife Susie, all of Johnsonburg, by twelve grandchildren; Christopher (Christina) Miller, Carey (John Paul) MacDonald, Crista (Christofer) Lombardo, Jamie (Scott) Shaffer, Kelly Addeo, Corey Franco, Jessica Franco, Brian (Jennifer) Franco, Shara Franco, Michelle Franco, Ben (Amber) Franco, and Cheryl Franco and by 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister; Yolonda Wolfel, of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters; Theresa Maloney and Jenny Iorfida, two brothers; Samuel LaFarr and Santo Dragone, and by her step-father; Carmen Dragone.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Stephana C. "Steffie" Franco will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Holy Rosary Church, 210 Bridge Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845 with Rev. David Wilson, Pastor, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at Holy Rosary Church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Johnsonburg Senior Center, Johnsonburg Public Library, or Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice.
Krise Funeral Home, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com