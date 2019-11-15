|
Theodore R. Bomba, age 84, of 312 Little Ave., Ridgway, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
He was born May 13, 1935, in Ridgway, son of the late Adolf A. and Barbara (Kusnierz) Bomba. He married Carol A. Weiser on May 3, 1969, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway all his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the K. of C., the Elks, and the Elk and Cameron County Cursillo. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School.
He enjoyed his granddaughters, mornings at the Y with his workout friends, playing cinch at the K. of C. Friday nights, watching the Steelers and Pirates, family get togethers with nieces and nephews, and spending time in the garden with his tomatoes and peppers.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Peacetime Veteran. He had been employed by Metaldyne for 27 years before his retirement.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his wife Carol A. Bomba of Ridgway; two daughters, Julie L. Bomba of Ridgway and Carrie A. (David) Washburn of Ridgway; one son Robert T. Bomba of New Paltz, New York; four grandchildren, Neve, Phoebe, and Theodora Washburn and Emma Bomba; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Francis at birth, Stanley, Joseph, John, and Henry Bomba; and four sisters, Helen Piccirillo, Florence Eberly, Marcella Petruzzi, and Barbara Allegretti.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Theodore R. Bomba will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday from 5-8 p.m. A Wake Service will be held at the funeral home Monday evening at 7:45 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo School, 117 Depot St., Ridgway, PA 15853 or to the Ridgway YMCA, 34 N. Broad St., Ridgway, PA 15853. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 16, 2019