Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Leo Catholic Church
Theresa A (Liscinski) Zameroski


1928 - 2019
Theresa A (Liscinski) Zameroski Obituary
Theresa A. Zameroski, age 91, formerly of 421 Ash St., Ridgway, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Ridgmont Assisted Living facility following a brief illness.
She was born June 15, 1928, in Johnsonburg, daughter of the late John and Mary (Gulash) Liscinski. She married Leo M. Zameroski on May 29, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1985. She resided in Ridgway for many years and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the C.D. of A. and the Church Choir. She enjoyed card club, walking on Rails to Trails, playing cinch at the Moose, sewing and bowling. She was a graduate of the Johnsonburg High School. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by the following children: Ron (Cathy) Zameroski of Harrisonburg, Virginia, David (Theresa) Zameroski of Ridgway, Charles (Donna) Zameroski of Weedville, Marian Steis of Ridgway, Billy (Nancy) Zameroski of Ridgway, Teresa Geitner of Portland Mills, and Donnie Zameroski and fiancee Lori of DuBois; a daughter-in-law Tawnda Zameroski of Edinboro; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Patrick Allen Zameroski; three brothers, Joseph, Raymond (Dutch) and William Liscinski; and one sister Helen Silcosky.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa A.. Zameroski will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo School. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share you online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 21, 2019
